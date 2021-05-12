Maharashtra reports over 40K fresh Covid cases, positivity rate drops further

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded a further drop in daily Covid positivity rate for the third consecutive day, as it saw 40,956 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state tested 217,664 samples in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 18.82%. On Monday, the state had a positivity rate of 19.36%, while on Sunday it was 19.56%. However, the state saw a jump in deaths from Monday, as it reported 793 deaths, taking the toll to 77,191. The active caseload in the state declined to 558,996 on Tuesday.

Since mid-February, Maharashtra has seen nearly 25,000 fatalities with rural and semi-urban areas showing a higher death count compared to the urban areas of Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Pune district. In the past three months, the share of fatalities from Mumbai, MMR and Pune district has reduced from 51.94% to 43.91%, indicating that deaths are from rural and semi-urban centres in the state spread across 31 districts. Between February 11 and May 11, the state recorded 24,983 fatalities.

Till February 11, Mumbai, MMR (which includes Thane district, Navi Mumbai and urban as well as rural areas of Palghar and Raigad districts) and Pune district had 24,707 of the 51,415 deaths. On May 10, of the total deaths, 42,844 came from the 31 districts, while 33,554 were from Mumbai, the MMR and Pune district.

Of the 31 districts, 13 have reported over 100% increase in deaths between February 11 and May 11. Nandurbar district recorded the highest increase with 222.54% jump in deaths, from 213 to 687. Nanded, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Parbhani and Sindhudurg districts recorded between 179% and 145% jump in deaths in the three-month period. Hingoli, Gondia, Wardha, Chandrapur, Beed, Jalna, Ahmednagar and Latur districts recorded a jump in deaths between 127% and 103.19% during the same period.