Maharashtra says it is ready to deal with possible 3rd Covid-19 wave

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 3,643 fresh Covid-19 infections including 27 cases of the Delta Plus variant while the state government said it was fully prepared to tackle the possible third wave of the pandemic, which could result in as many as 400,000-500,000 country-wide infections daily, requiring 200,000 dedicated intensive care unit (ICU) beds nationally to deal with a 23% projected hospitalisation rate, as per an assessment by a Niti Aayog group.

“We have taken steps to fill the vacancies (of medical staff), ensure maximum level of oxygen, additional budget as well as making available the medicines to face the surge in cases,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said, and added that the government was fully geared up to meet any challenges from a possible third wave.

Niti Aayog’s Empowered Group-1, headed by V K Paul has also projected a state-wise requirement of ICU beds in different states for the third wave. As per their assessment, the most-- 33,000 ICU beds will be required in Uttar Pradesh followed by 17,865 in Maharashtra and 17,480 in Bihar.

Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said citizens should follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to beat the third wave. “Citizens should act responsibly by wearing masks, observing social distance and not taking part in mass gatherings,” said Dr Mandot. “The government needs to speed up the vaccination drive as this will mitigate the possibility of the third wave,” he added.

The Covid-19 second wave this year infected more people as well as caused more deaths compared to the first one last year.

Mumbai on Monday saw 225 fresh Covid cases with 4 deaths, taking the death toll in the city to 15,951, while the state-wide toll reached 136,067. Maharashtra has so far recorded 6,428,294 Covid-19 infections including 49,924 active patients.

Pune with 11,746 active patients tops the chart followed by Thane with 6,942 and Satara with 5,800. Pune also accounts for 18,864 Covid related deaths—the most for any city of Maharashtra, followed by 15,951 in Mumbai and 11,241 in Thane.

A total of 153,558 Covid tests were conducted on Monday across the state.

Of the 27 Delta Plus cases detected on Monday, six each are from Amravati and Gadchiroli, five are from Nagpur, four are from Ahmednagar, three from Yavatmal, two from Nashik and one from Bhandara.

