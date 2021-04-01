Home / India News / Maharashtra sees 227 Covid-19 deaths, highest single-day toll since Oct 17
india news

Maharashtra sees 227 Covid-19 deaths, highest single-day toll since Oct 17

The Maharashtra government, in order to ramp up Covid-19 testing, has reduced RT-PCR test rates to ₹500 and antigen tests to ₹150 for private laboratories
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:04 AM IST
A health worker collects nasal swab of a passenger for COVID-19 test at a long distance train station in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, Sunday, March 21, 2021. India has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in four months amid a worrying surge that has prompted multiple states to return to some form of restrictions on public gathering. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP)

Maharashtra’s single-day Covid-19 toll rose to 227 on Wednesday, highest since October 17 last year when it saw 250 deaths. The last time the state saw more than 200 deaths in a day was on October 20, 2020, when it logged 213 casualties. The number of new cases in the state also jumped to 39,544 on Wednesday, after two days of comparatively lower numbers.

The state government, in order to ramp up Covid-19 testing, has reduced RT-PCR test rates to 500 and antigen tests to 150 for private laboratories.

On the rise in the number of deaths, Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said many citizens tend to ignore the initial signs. “We have observed that many [people] just tend to neglect signs like headache or body ache. They are seen to test late once their condition deteriorates and many then succumb to the virus,” he said.

He said although 167,078 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the government reduced the test prices as it wanted to increase test rates further. “We feel if test prices are slashed, it will encourage more people to test themselves,” said Dr Lahane.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'It's April, but feels like May-June': Heatwave grips north India

News updates from HT: IMD warns of a warmer summer as heatwave grips states

10-day sale of electoral bonds begins from today

Widespread rain in Andaman, Nicobar region; thunderstorms likely over N-E states
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP