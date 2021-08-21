Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra sets new vax record, administers nearly 1.1 million doses in 1 day

Earlier this month, Maharashtra went past the 50 million mark in total vaccines administered. The state stands second in the overall doses administered after Uttar Pradesh, which has administered over 63.1 million doses.
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 10:24 PM IST
A health worker inoculates a beneficiary against Covid-19 at a free vaccination camp organised by Shiv Sena councillor Arun Dudhwadkar at Tardeo in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO.)

In a major milestone for the state government, Maharashtra administered nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses in a day on Saturday. The achievement comes a week after the state nearly touched the one million mark in a day on August 14, when it administered 964,460 doses in a single day.

“Till 7pm, Maharashtra administered 10,96,493 (1.96 million) doses across 5,200 vaccination centres in the state. Our previous best was 9.64 lakh doses on August 14, 2021,” said Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health). He added that the numbers are expected to rise in the next few hours.

According to the data on the CoWin portal, the state’s cumulative tally was 5,321,928, and so far, 14,012,636 citizens have been fully vaccinated in the state.

State health minister Rajesh Tope lauded the efforts of the health workers and doctors across the state. “The health department officials and workers today have proved that we can administer over 10 lakh (1 million) doses in a day,” he said adding that the state has the infrastructural capabilities to go past this record as well.

State tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet said, “As and when vaccines are received, our healthcare champions from public & private sector ensure max citizens are reached out to.”

