Home / India News / Maharashtra: Skulls and bones of foetuses found at hospital, doctor & nurse held
india news

Maharashtra: Skulls and bones of foetuses found at hospital, doctor & nurse held

Police said the findings at a hospital in Wardha district's Arvi tehsil came to light while investigating a separate case of illegal abortion. 
The incident came to light at Kadam Hospital in Arvi tehsil. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 10:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

An investigation has been launched in Maharashtra’s Wardha district following the recovery of at least 11 skulls and 54 bones of foetuses on the premises of a private hospital. A doctor of the hospital and a nurse have been arrested.

The findings came to light when police were investigating a separate case of illegal abortion, an official said. Police searched a biogas plant located on the premises of Kadam Hospital in Arvi tehsil on Wednesday acting on a tip-off and found the skulls and bones of foetuses that have now been sent for laboratory examination.

Police are now probing if the recovered bones and skulls were disposed of legally or illegally, the official said. Based on a complaint, one Dr Rekha Kadam and a nurse of the hospital have been taken into custody for allegedly performing an illegal abortion on a 13-year-old girl, police said. Parents of a minor boy who allegedly impregnated the girl with whom he was in a relationship have also been arrested, he said.

The boy's parents had threatened the victim's parents that they would defame the girl if she did not undergo an abortion, and they paid for the procedure last week, the official said. A complaint of illegal abortion was lodged, following which the accused were arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. According to the police, the doctor had failed to inform the authorities about performing an abortion on a girl under the age of 18.

(With inputs from agencies)

