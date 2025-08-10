Maharashtra: Video of assaut on auto driver goes viral on social media; police launch probe

A video of an autorickshaw driver assaulted by a group of people in Maharashtra's Thane district has surfaced on social media, prompting the police to launch a probe. According to the Mumbra police, while no complaint has been lodged about the attack, they have taken note of the video.(Image for representation/Reuters)

A video of the attack, which allegedly took place in the Mumbra area, shows five unidentified people beating up an autorickshaw driver with sticks.

According to the Mumbra police, while no complaint has been lodged about the attack, they have taken note of the video and are investigating the matter.