Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Maharashtra: Video of assaut on auto driver goes viral on social media; police launch probe

PTI |
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 10:00 pm IST

A video of the attack, which allegedly took place in the Mumbra area, shows five unidentified people beating up an autorickshaw driver with sticks.

A video of an autorickshaw driver assaulted by a group of people in Maharashtra's Thane district has surfaced on social media, prompting the police to launch a probe.

According to the Mumbra police, while no complaint has been lodged about the attack, they have taken note of the video.(Image for representation/Reuters)

According to the Mumbra police, while no complaint has been lodged about the attack, they have taken note of the video and are investigating the matter.

