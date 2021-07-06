Maharashtra active Covid cases come down significantly, tally at 116,827

The number of active cases in Maharashtra has gone down significantly in the past two months. The state recorded 6,740 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally of active cases to 116,827. Just a month ago, on June 5, it was 188,027 and on May 5, it was 641,596.

Pune continued to lead this month as well with 16,960 active cases, followed by Thane at 16,742. Kolhapur occupied the third spot with 12,716 active cases.

In June also, Pune led with 22,280 cases, followed by Kolhapur with 18,130 and Mumbai with 18,118 cases.

On May 5, which marked the peak of the Covid-19 second wave, the number of active cases was a whopping 641,596, and again, Pune led with 114,254 cases, followed by Nagpur with 58,944 and Mumbai with 56,153 cases.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state government. “We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread. Lockdown played an important role in cutting down transmission rates and consequently interrupt the surge of the virus,” he said.