Maharashtra’s Covid death toll on rise, daily average at 783

With 853 deaths on Thursday, Maharashtra recorded a total of 4,702 deaths in the first six days of May, bringing the average number of deaths to 783 per day. The number is almost three times than that of last month’s. Between April 1 and April 6, the state saw 1,402 deaths, which averaged 233 deaths per day. From March 1 to 6, 286 deaths were recorded, which averaged 47 deaths per day.

The total number of deaths in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic has touched 73,515. On Wednesday, the state recorded 920 deaths which was the second-highest one day toll in the state. The highest toll was 985 on April 28 last month.

On Thursday, the state recorded 62,194 new Covid-19 cases, and 277,086 citizens were tested for the virus.

There are currently 639,075 active cases across the state of which Pune tops with 115,182 cases followed by Nagpur with 61,178 active cases. In Covid fatalities, Mumbai leads with 13,580 deaths followed by Pune with 9,942.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said, “We saw an increase in deaths due to the second wave which is more lethal than the first one. The current deaths are of those who have been affected mostly two weeks ago. Due to the lockdown, we will see this number stabilise and even come down,” said Lahane.

