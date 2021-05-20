Home / India News / Maha’s active Covid cases drop; total tally at 5,467,537
india news

Maha’s active Covid cases drop; total tally at 5,467,537

The state saw 594 casualties, taking its toll to 84,371. Kolhapur reported the highest toll with 80 deaths. It was followed by Mumbai and Pune with 57 and 49 casualties respectively
By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:03 AM IST
People wait in queues for Covid-19 vaccine at ESIS Hospital in Navi Mumbai. (File photo)

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 34,031 new Covid cases, pushing the total count to 5,467,537. The tally of active cases dipped to 401,695 as 51,457 recoveries were also reported in the past 24 hours. State health minister Rajesh Tope has hinted that the lockdown may not be extended as the situation is improving.

The state saw 594 casualties in the past 24 hours, taking its toll to 84,371. Kolhapur reported the highest toll with 80 deaths. The district recorded 68 deaths while the city reported 12 fatalities. It was followed by Mumbai and Pune with 57 and 49 casualties respectively.

Also Read | Covid-19 cases on decline, lockdown unlikely to be extended in Maharashtra

After over three months of surge, the daily cases in state have started declining gradually. The situation started changing since the state government imposed a complete lockdown on April 22, which has been extended till June 1 morning . For six straight days, Maharashtra has been reporting less than 40,000 new cases. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the state has been on the rise for the first time since July 2020. CFR is the proportion of people dying of a disease among all those infected by it over a period of time.

As many as 14,462 fatalities have been reported in this month alone, which is record highest in any of the months since March 2020 when Covid-19 hit Maharashtra, according to the statistics provided by the state health department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP