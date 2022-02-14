Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Bihar's Motihari
india news

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Bihar’s Motihari

The matter was discovered after some locals spotted the statue uprooted and thrown a few meters away inside the park.
The statue, which was installed to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha at Charkha Park, was severely damaged. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 11:13 PM IST
Sandeep Bhaskar

A life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed inside Charkha Park during the centenary celebrations of Champaran Satyagraha, was found vandalised at Motihari in East Champaran district on Monday morning, prompting police to register a case.

The matter was discovered after some locals spotted the statue uprooted and thrown a few meters away inside the park. Motihari is the headquarters of East Champaran district, about 185 km north of state capital Patna.

According to the police, the statue, which was installed to mark the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha at Charkha Park, was severely damaged. “We have already identified one person involved in this act and search for the other accused is underway,” said Dr Kumar Ashish, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran.

“Further investigation into the matter is underway,” he added.

The police registered a case under Section 295 of the IPC and the Damage to Public Property Act. Leaders of all political parties and social activists condemned the incident.

The district administration has instructed the concerned agency to restore the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

“A new statue will be installed shortly,” said Shirsat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate (DM), East Champaran, adding stern action would be taken against the culprits.

