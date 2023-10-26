‘Mahua chor hai ki nahi’: Nishikant Dubey says as he appears before ethics panel

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey who levelled serious allegations of cash-for-questions against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha ethics committee on Thursday for recording his statement. As he was asked about Mahua Moitra's counter-allegation against Dubey of a fake degree, Nishikant Dubey refused to comment and said, "The only question is Mahua chor hai ki nahi (whether Mahua Moitra is a thief or not).

Nishikant Dubey and Jai Anand Dehadrai (3rd in pic) appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday in connection with their allegations against Mahua Moitra.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee held its first meeting on Thursday in connection with its probe into the allegations against Mahua Moitra. As the meeting started at 12.30pm, advocate Jai Aand Dehadrai whom Mahua Moitra called her 'jilted ex' appeared before the committee first.

It was Dehadrai who provided "evidence" of Mahua Moitra's cash-for-question to Nishikant Dubey and Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who referred it to the Ethics Committee. Jai Anant Dehadrai and Nishikant Dubey alleged that Manua Moitra took cash and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for questions against Gautam Adani in Parliament. Out of 61 questions Mahua Moitra asked in Parliament, 50 were on Adani, Dubey complained. Corroborating the allegations, Hiranandani --in a signed affidavit-- accepted bribing Mahua Moitra and added that he used Mahua Moitra's Parliament login to ask questions about rival Adani. In exchange, he fulfilled many demands of Mahua Moitra like renovation of her office etc.

Mahua Moitra rejected all charges and doubled down on Nishikant Dubey and Jai Anant Dehadrai. On Darshan Hiranandani, Mahua Moitra said he must have been threatened to issue the statement.

On what will now happen with the case resting with the Lok Sabha committee, Nishikant Dubey said, "I will reply to whatever questions they ask me. I will appear before the committee whenever it asks me. Documents don't lie. Now the question is whether Mahua is a thief or not." Dehadrai did not interact with the media as he reached Parliament. The advocate is entangled in a custody battle with Mahua Moitra over pet dog Henry – a rottweiler. Jai Anant Dehadrai claimed Mahua Moitra kidnapped Henry and wanted mediation in the ongoing legal battle exchange for Henry.

