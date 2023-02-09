Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahua Moitra continues tirade against Adani: 'When you can openly topi-pehnao'

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:17 AM IST

Mahua Moitra goes on with her ‘topi’ jibe as index provider MSCI making changes regarding Adani securities amid the Hindenburg row.

Mahua Moitra with the red cap that she produced in the Lok Sabha to symbolise that the government has been fooled by Adani.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra continued her online tirade on Thursday as Adani Group shared dropped at the beginning of trading after index provider MSCI said some Adani securities should no longer be designated as free float. Citing a Financial Times report that the Adani Group faced a margin call of more than $500 million on a $1.1 billion share-backed loan, prompting him to repay the whole debt, the Lok Sabha tweeted, "$1.1 billion was NOT loan repayment but margin call & NO source of funds disclosed. When you can openly topi pehnao every agency & they will do nothing - why bother disclosing anything."

On Tuesday, Mahua Moitra showed a red birthday cap in the Lok Sabha during her speech and said, "Mr A (Adani) has topi-pehnau-ed the government." The MP posted a photo of her pet dog wearing a similar red cap to continue her argument of how Adani fooled everyone.

Amid the ongoing Adani crisis, it was reported that the Adani Group plans to repay a $500 million loan due next month to a group of banks. Calling this a lie, Moitra said this is not a repayment but a margin call.

"MSCI making changes after speaking to 'market participants' that certain investors 'should not be designated as free float'. What I have said for past 3 years. Only @SEBI_India blind," Moitra tweeted.

"$4 bn Adani investment put on hold by @TotalEnergies till “clarity” on allegations facing group. Wish @LICIndiaForever had done this before signing up to be FPO anchor investor," Moitra added.

The Trinamool MP is at the centre of another controversy over her use of a cuss word in the Lok Sabha targetting BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri which she defended and said she will call an apple, an apple and not orange.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
mahua moitra gautam adani adani group
