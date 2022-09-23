Mahua Moitra makes fun of 'spectrum ajar, amar', says she will carry Gita to Parliament

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra found a passage related to the draft telecom bill hilarious as it compared spectrum with that of 'atma' (soul) which is ajar (indestructible) and amar (immortal). The Lok Sabha MP said she will carry Gita to the sitting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on this draft bill as Gita will be essential reading material, Mahua Moitra said tagging his Parliament colleagues Congress's Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram and DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

The portion that amused the Lok Sabha MP was page 5 of the explanatory note to the draft telecom bill. "In a way, spectrum is similar to atma, which is ajar, amar as described in Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. Like atma, spectrum too does not have any physical form, yet it is omnipresent," it said.

"This is not a spiritual text. It is Page 5 of Explanatory Note to Telecom bill uploaded on @DoT_India website," she noted in amusement. "I’m carrying my copy of the Gita to sitting of Parliamentary Standing committee when DoT officials next called to depose. Clearly essential reading material," she added.

The draft bill has been uploaded on the website of the department inviting public comments till October 20. One of the many proposals includes a licence for WhatsApp, Zoom and Google Duo to operate in the country. According to the draft, the central government may, "waive in part or full any fee, including entry fees, license fees, registrations fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional charges or penalty" for any licence holder or registered entity under the telecom rules.

"The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the existing laws governing provision, development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services, telecommunication networks and telecommunication infrastructure and assignment of spectrum," the explanatory note said.

