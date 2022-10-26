Home / India News / Mahua Moitra on rape convict Ram Rahim's Diwali music video: ‘high time law is…’

Mahua Moitra on rape convict Ram Rahim's Diwali music video: ‘high time law is…’

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 08:23 AM IST

The description of the video, released on Dera chief's official YouTube channel Saint MSG, credits Gurmeet Ram Rahim with music, lyrics, singing, composition, and direction.

The dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail for raping his two disciples, is out on parole.(PTI File Photo)
The dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail for raping his two disciples, is out on parole.(PTI File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim, out on parole, has courted another controversy by releasing a music video on the occasion of Diwali. After the music video titled ‘Sadi Nit Diwali’ was released on his YouTube channel Saint MSG, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called for a codified parole legislation like in the US and Britain. She stressed that parole cannot “solely be left to biased state govt officials on pick and choose basis.”

“Rahim puts out music video while out on parole. Unlike US & UK, India lacks codified parole legislation. Parole cannot solely be left to biased state govt officials on pick & choose basis. High time law is changed,” Moitra said in a tweet.

The description of the video, released on Dera chief's official YouTube channel Saint MSG, credits Ram Rahim with music, lyrics, singing, composition, and direction. Within two days, the video has garnered more than five million views and his followers have been promoting the song on social media platforms.

The video features clips of him accompanying his two mentors Shah Satnam and Shah Mastana.

"People celebrate Diwali on one day, but thanks to you (Satnam and Mastana) every day is Diwali for us," the lyrics say.

The dera chief, who is serving a 20-year jail for raping his two disciples, is out on parole. The timing of parole has drawn criticism as it coincided with some polls in the region, the third such instance in the current year. Haryana will be witnessing panchayat elections and the bypolls to the Adampur Assembly seat next month.

He had earlier come out of prison on a month-long parole in June, ahead of the elections to 46 municipalities in Haryana. He was granted three weeks furlough from February 7, barely two weeks before the Punjab Assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gurmeet ram rahim singh rapist
gurmeet ram rahim singh rapist

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out