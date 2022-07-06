Mahua Moitra's 'Satyamev Jayate' amid Kaali row; 'What about lookout notice,' BJP asks Mamata govt

After Mahua Moitra's comments on Goddess Kaali kicked up a row amid the ongoing controversy over the film poster of Leena Manimekalai, the Trinamool MP on Tuesday tweeted the photo of the National Emblem with Satyamev Jayate inscribed on it. While her message is that truth alone triumphs, the BJP has sought strict action against the parliamentarian from the party, after the Trinamool distanced itself from the comment. Also Read: Delhi police book Leena Manimekalai over controversial ‘Kaali’ poster

Comparing the comment with former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on the Prophet, Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asked the Trinamool government when it would issue the lookout notice against Mahua Moitra as it already did against Nupur Sharma. The tweet from the party is wishy-washy and not sufficient, he said.

Talking at the India Today conclave, Mahua Moitra waded into the Kaali controversy as she said, to her, Goddess Kaali is a "meat-eating" and "alcohol-accepting" goddess. As she commented on the controversy of Leena Manimekalai's film poster where Kaali is shown smoking, Mahua Moitra said, "And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kaali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kaali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kaali in that way; that is my freedom."

"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous,” Mahua Moitra added.

As this created a major political controversy, Mahua Moitra clarified that her comment was not in support of the film or the Goddess shown smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kaali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara,” she tweeted.

The Trinamool condemned the comments and said her views were made in her personal capacity and are not endorsed by the party in any matter or form.

BJP's Amit Malviya said, "Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is full of Hindu hating bigots but this insult of Maa Kaali, revered across West Bengal, by one of her party MP, has offended every devotee…"

The Canada-based Aga Khan Museum, at the centre of the film poster row, has expressed deep regret for "inadvertently causing offence" to members of the Hindu and other faiths. Issuing a statement, it said Toronto Metropolitan University brought together works from students of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds, as part of Canadian multiculturalism for the project 'Under the Tent.

