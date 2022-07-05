Delhi police book Leena Manimekalai over controversial ‘Kaali’ poster
The Delhi police on Tuesday registered a case against Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai after a lawyer filed a complaint against her over a controversial poster of her documentary film, ‘Kaali’, which showed the Goddess smoking a cigarette and holding a rainbow flag in her hand, which represents the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, officials said.
The Madurai-born filmmaker shared the poster of ‘Kaali’ on the microblogging website, Twitter, on Saturday and said the documentary was part of the ‘Rhythms of Canada’ segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. It triggered widespread fury on social media and prompted the Indian High Commission in Toronto to ask the authorities in Canada for removal of the posters.
KPS Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), intelligence fusion and strategic operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police, said that a case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).
“The complainant attached the alleged photo of Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette, posted by a verified Twitter handle belonging to Leena Manimekalai. Prima facie, the content appeared promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, which is likely to disturb the public tranquility,” he said
Malhotra further said that such types of posts are likely to cause hindrance in normalcy process after the recent disturbances in certain parts of India resulting in the killing of people. “Also, this post has been released on social media at a strategic time which is likely to entice religious sentiments of the people and is likely to promote enmity amongst various religious groups. From the contents of the complaint and the alleged post, a case (FIR No 194/2022) has been registered against Manimekalai. Investigation has been taken up,” he added.
Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police registered a first information report against Manimekalai and two others who worked on the film over the same issue on charges of ‘criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, deliberately hurtling religious sentiments, (and) intention to provoke breach of peace’.
Reacting to the angry responses on social media, the filmmaker wrote in a tweet in Tamil, “I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given.” She also urged people to watch the documentary to understand the context behind the poster.
Consider inviting fresh bids for buying electric buses: HC to BEST
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Tata Motors, challenging the disqualification of their bids for supplying 1,400 electric buses to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport. The HC also held that the decision of the civic undertaking to approve bids of Evey Trans company to supply 2,100 electric buses was incorrect and that BEST should consider conducting a new tender process.
In a first, Delhi police start registration of Kanwariyas
In a first, the Delhi police have started registration of the devotees taking part in 'Kanwar Yatra' to enable better coordination among different authorities to provide assistance and facilitation for the pilgrimage. The yatra, which takes place during the Hindu month of Shrawan, is scheduled to begin from July 14 this year. Suman Nalwa, the deputy commissioner of police (public relations), said that the devotees can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.
Four killed in two accidents in Mandi, Shimla
Four people were killed in two accidents in Mandi and Shimla districts on Tuesday. Three workers were killed and one was seriously hurt after the pillar of a gate fell on a tipper truck in the Khaliyar locality of Mandi town. The dead were identified as Rishav Kaushik of Mandi, Gurchain Singh of Rupnagar district and Vinod Kumar of Purnea district in Bihar. Locals informed the police after which a rescue operation was launched.
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get custody of four accused till July 13
A Mansa court sent four accused, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police's special investigation team hours after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Tuesday. The court sent them into police custody till July 13. Punjab Police arrested them in the Moose Wala murder case after taking permission from the Delhi court, which also granted the transit remand.
Karnataka: IMD warns of very heavy rains over next five days, cautions fishermen
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several areas of Karnataka over the next five days. The weather department said the coastal best of the southern state is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall from July 7. “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada from 5-8 July; Coastal Karnataka during 7-9 July; South Interior Karnataka during 06 -09 July,” read the IMD bulletin.
