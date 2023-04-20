Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mahua Moitra's sharp attack on Pawar for meeting Adani: ‘no fear in taking on…’

Mahua Moitra's sharp attack on Pawar for meeting Adani: ‘no fear in taking on…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2023 05:28 PM IST

Gautam Adani reported met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Amid reports of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar meeting Gautam Adani at his residence in Mumbai, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said no politician should engage with the industrialist. Mahua Moitra, who has been aggressive on the Adani issue, claimed that the business tycoon tried to contact her and a few others through his “friends/ wheeler-dealers” but “couldn't find the door”.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The TMC MP said she has nothing to discuss with Adani on a one-on-one basis, adding that “no politician should engage” with him until the government takes action, apparently on the damaging allegations made by US short seller Hindenburg Research against the conglomerate.

She also launched a sharp attack on Sharad Pawar with a famous Hindi proverb, and said she has “no fear in taking on Great Marathas.”

“Can only hope they have good sense to put country before old relationships,” she wrote. “And no, my tweet is not anti-opposition unity. Rather it is pro-public interest.”

Mahua Moitra's tweet came hours after Adani reportedly met Pawar at the latter's Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai amid the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. The meeting lasted for nearly two hours, reported PTI citing people familiar with the matter.

Pawar's stand on the Adani issue caused rumblings in the Opposition ranks amid their attempt to unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Pawar took a position at variance from senior ally Congress and said he favoured a Supreme Court committee to probe allegations against the Adani group instead of a JPC. The NCP supremo opined that the ruling BJP would have a majority in the JPC based on numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on such a probe.

While the NCP chief had downplayed the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, he later said that his party will not oppose the demand for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee for the sake of unity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mahua moitra gautam adani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP