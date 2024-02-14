Mahua Moitra says BJP would soon want her in the party because…

Former Lok Sabha MP, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra said the rate at which the BJP is going, the party would soon want to poach her. Explaining, the Trinamool leader who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year on allegations of cash-for-questions said BJP has been separately grabbing those politicians they denounced as 'corrupt'. "I mean at this rate they'll soon want me," Mahua Moitra wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I thought Ram Lalla had taken care of 400 seats in 2024. So why is BJP desperately grabbing at the very same netas they always denounced as 'corrupt'?" the Trinamool leader who is expected to be fielded again from her Krishnanagar constituency in the coming Lok Sabha election said. Mahua Moitra commented on BJP poaching leaders from other parties ahead of Lok Sabha election.(PTI)

The comment came as the BJP on Tuesday welcomed former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, a day after Chavan resigned from the Congress. Chavan may get a Rajya Sabha nomination, it is being speculated, while his entry to the BJP would strengthen the alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP in the state against the INDIA block.

Ashok Chavan's exit is a cause of concern for the Congress and the alliance in Maharashtra as many MLAs may follow his footsteps and leave the party. Congress already lost Milind Deora to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Baba Siddique to Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Though Mahua Moitra did not mention any leader or scam, Adarsh Scam is back in discourse after Ashok Chavan joined the BJP. Opposition projected pending investigations against him as the only pressure on him to join the BJP while Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Ashok Chavan had a problem with the working style of Nana Patole. Nana Patole said the Centre mentioned the 'Adarsh Scam' during a discussion on the white paper on the economy and everyone knew who was associated with that.

Chavan addressed the Adarsh Scam allegations and said, "The Bombay High Court's decision favoured me. I view it as a political mishap. Although certain agencies have contested the court's ruling, I have endured enough and consider it a non-issue now."