Mahua Moitra targets BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for having ‘fake MBA’, ‘dodgy PhD’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey over ‘faking an MBA degree' and getting a ‘dodgy PhD’ and asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if these reasons could be grounds for termination of Dubey's Lok Sabha membership.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra(PTI)

“Oh just btw isn’t lying on affidavit & faking an MBA degree from DU’s FMS & then getting a dodgy PhD also grounds for termination of Lok Sabha membership? Privilege committee, are you listening @ombirlakota?” Moitra asked in a tweet.

Moitra's remarks came after Dubey asked for termination of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership in front of the parliamentary panel after he moved a privilege notice against Gandhi over his first part of the budget speech on Adani-Hindenburg case. Dubey turned down allegations made by Rahul Gandhi in his speech and said his speech is still available on public platform despite it being expunged.

In 2020, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against Dubey in the Jharkhand high court that sought directions for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and a high-level enquiry by the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP MP for allegedly submitting fake degree in his election nomination papers.

"Nishikant Dubey has submitted false information in the year 2009, 2014 and 2019 General Elections about his educational qualification that he passed MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University, but verification of the documents obtained under RTI proves that he has neither taken admission nor has he passed MBA from aforementioned institute," said the plea.

(With ANI inputs)