‘Can't erase democracy's voice': Rahul on expunging of his remarks in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the expunging of his remarks in Lok Sabha yesterday, saying PM Modi cannot erase the voice of democracy.



“Mr. Prime Minister, you cannot erase the voice of democracy. The people are directly questioning you. You must reply,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge communication Jairam Ramesh too slammed expunging of parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha yesterday, wherein he had alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's link to tycoon Gautam Adani.



“With the expunging of @RahulGandhi 's remarks on PM linked Adani MahaMegaScam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti”, Ramesh tweeted.



On Tuesday, a combative Rahul Gandhi linked Adani's meteoric rise in his business to the Modi government coming to power at the Centre in 2014. He posed four questions to PM Modi which included asking him how many times he travelled with Adani abroad, how many times did the business tycoon joined the PM on foreign trips, how many times Adani visited that country immediately after PM's foreign trip and got a contract.

He also asked the prime minister as to how much money did Adani give to the BJP in electoral bonds. He claimed that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.



The Congress leader's charges evoked fierce counter from the saffron party, which demanded a proof over the allegations.



Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to move a breach of motion against the Wayanad MP. The BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda said the allegations against the PM are baseless, derogatory and were not supported by documents.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has also demanded that action be taken against Gandhi for his ‘objectionable’ commends made in the Lok Sabha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON