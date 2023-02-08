Take action against Rahul Gandhi: BJP MP on allegations against PM Modi

Day after Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament loaded with allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker to move a breach of motion against Rahul Gandhi. In his letter, Dubey wrote the allegations are baseless, derogatory and were not supported by documents. Some of the remarks were later expunged from the record.

"These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements," the BJP MP wrote.

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks drew a sharp response from law minister Kiren Rijiju in the House who asked him to not level "wild allegations" against PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi displayed certain pictured in the House which was disapproved by the Speaker. "If you show posters, they (BJP) will show posters of the Rajasthan chief minister (with Adani). Parliament is not for these things," Speaker Om Birla said.

Countering the allegations brought by Rahul Gandhi, Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday said Congress had been favoured by Tata, Birla and Ambani. Even some industrialists, who owned large newspapers, were members of the Congress party, he said.

The GVK Group too came out to refute the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament and said there was no extraneous pressure from anyone to sell its stake in Mumbai airport. "GVK reiterates that the decision to sell its stakes in Mumbai Airport to Adani, was taken by the management and there was absolutely no question of any extraneous pressure being exerted on us," GVK Group spokesperson told PTI.

