Mai buri tarah phas gayi hun': Noida woman days before death at marital home in Bhopal

She felt trapped. She was under tremendous mental pressure. She made desperate pleas for help. But at the end, she fell silent. A 33-year-old woman who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal last week, her trauma of evident from her chats with her family and friends which indicate extreme mental and emotional abuse from her husband and mother-in-law, who is a retired judge.

Photo for representation(PTI/representative )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman's family is unable to come to terms with the loss and are now fighting for justice as they fear that evidence might be tampered given the accused family's high profile and fear that the facts might twisted in their favour.

Her family has accused the man and his mother of murder. The family also claims that deceased's in-laws physically assaulted her and then destroyed the evidence.

‘I am trapped badly’

In one of the chats presumably with her mother, the woman said that she felt ‘badly trapped’. “Na ronay denge ye log na hasne ki vajah denge (They won't let me cry, neither will they give me a reason to smile),” the woman tells her mother in one message.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Mai to bohat buri tarah phas gayi hu (I am trapped badly).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mai to bohat buri tarah phas gayi hu (I am trapped badly).” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “In sabko ye lagta hai ki mai drugs karti hu, isiliye mera mood kharab rehta hai (They all think I am into drugs which is why I am always in a bad mood)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In sabko ye lagta hai ki mai drugs karti hu, isiliye mera mood kharab rehta hai (They all think I am into drugs which is why I am always in a bad mood)” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Mujhe to bohat zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa ( I am feeling very suffocated, maa)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mujhe to bohat zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa ( I am feeling very suffocated, maa)” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In other messages she tells her mother that her husband accused her of infidelity because she wanted to abort her pregnancy. “Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bacha tha (He is asking me whose child was I bearing)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In other messages she tells her mother that her husband accused her of infidelity because she wanted to abort her pregnancy. “Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bacha tha (He is asking me whose child was I bearing)” {{/usCountry}}

Screenshots of messages with her mother

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Throughout the messages, the mother is seen trying to placate her daughter and asking her to ignore his accusations. She even offers that her father would apologise to her husband, to which she says, “Papa se naak ragadva ke maafi maangvana chahta hai (He wants Papa ko apologise by rubbing his nose).”

Screenshot of chat with her mother

‘Think it through before getting married’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman's chats with her friends also revealed how she wanted to get herself out of the situation which had pushed her to anxiety. In one such chat with a friend, she had expressed the desire to start working saying that being home all day was giving her anxiety.

“I am trapped bro, bas tu mat phasna,” she tells a friend in a message.

Screenshot of messages sent to a friend

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As her friend senses trouble, she asks her about her well-being to which she says that she is fine, but missing home and her friends.

“Shaadi ki khujli mai shadi mat karna, soch samajh ke aage badhna (Don't get married just for the heck of it. Move ahead carefully),” she says in another chat.

Screenshot of messages with a friend

Met her husband via dating app

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman had met her husband, a Bhopal-based lawyer through a dating app in 2024. The two got married her in December 2025, according to news agency PTI. She shifted to Bhopal after the marriage, but her family claims she wanted to return to Noida and had been in touch with them till 10 pm on the night of her death, May 12.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON