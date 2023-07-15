Main accused in Rajasthan woman’s gang rape and murder held

Jaipur: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, whose body was found in a roadside well in Karauli district of Rajasthan two days ago, police said. The autopsy report confirmed the woman was shot dead, police said, adding that the accused, Golu Meena (20), and the deceased hailed from the same village and were known to each other. (HT Archives)

The woman had gone with Meena on Thursday night. On learning that her marriage was being fixed by her family with another man, they had a fight, a senior police officer said. Meena murdered the woman at his home and carried the body on a bike to Naudia, four km from their village, and dumped it in a roadside well, the officer added, citing the confession of the accused during interrogation.

His father, Amar Singh, was detained on Saturday for questioning, police said.

“We detained the accused from Jaipur last night. The accused shot the woman to death. The doctor has kept the opinion on the rape and acid attack charges reserved for the FSL,” Karauli superintendent of police (SP) Mamta Gupta said. “We are investigating the role of the accused’s father and possible involvement of any other person in the case. However, Meena has confessed that he alone committed the crime. Further investigation is underway.”

Responding to the victim family’s allegation that two police constables denied to lodge a complaint initially, Gupta said: “We are investigating the matter. We will take immediate action if we find any police personnel accountable for it.”

A case under sections 302 (murder), 376D (gang-rape), 326A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 363 and 366 (both related to kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.