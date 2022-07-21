Home / India News / Old video of Sonia Gandhi viral ahead of ED quiz: 'Main Indira ji ki bahu hoon'. Watch
india news

Old video of Sonia Gandhi viral ahead of ED quiz: 'Main Indira ji ki bahu hoon'. Watch

The viral video of Sonia Gandhi dates back to 2015 when she was asked about the Delhi high court rejecting their pleas for quashing the summons by a Delhi court against her in the National Herald case.
Sonia Gandhi faces ED questioning today in connection with the National Herald case.&nbsp;
Sonia Gandhi faces ED questioning today in connection with the National Herald case. 
Published on Jul 21, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

An old video of Sonia Gandhi asserting that she is not afraid of anything as she is the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi is going viral on Thursday as the Congress interim president has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case. Also Read | 'When Modiji faced questioning for 12 hours': BJP attacks Congress as Sonia Gandhi summoned by ED

Sonia Gandhi could not join the probe on the earlier dates given as she got Covid-19. The Congress has planned a nationwide stir on Thursday to protest the "misuse" of the agencies by the government. A war of words began early on Thursday morning as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that Delhi Police already barricaded the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road barring the entry of the media.

Travel advisory issued ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s ED appearance

In back-to-back press conferences, the BJP and the Congress lobbed charges against each other over Sonia Gandhi's interrogation today. Slamming the Congress for its protest today, the BJP said when Narendra Modi faced questioning as the chief minister of Gujarat, there was no protest in New Delhi, not even in Gujarat because BJP respects the agencies, while the Congress is constantly raising question over the functioning of these agencies, BJP leader RS Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the old video of Sonia Gandhi went viral after Tamil Nadu Congress Committee shared the video.

The video dates back to December 2015. What Sonia Gandhi said at that time was also in connection with the National Herald case. “I told them I am the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi and am scared of no one,” Sonia Gandhi can be heard saying in the viral video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sonia gandhi national herald
sonia gandhi national herald
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out