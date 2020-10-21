e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maintain economic momentum during Covid pandemic: Odisha CM to officials

Maintain economic momentum during Covid pandemic: Odisha CM to officials

Patnaik issued this direction to the officials while reviewing the corona situation in the state. He said that livelihood activities and economic progress should not be compromised in the name of the pandemic.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:37 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhubaneswar
Patnaik also emphasised on the need to take special care of Covid-19 patients with co-morbid conditions.
Patnaik also emphasised on the need to take special care of Covid-19 patients with co-morbid conditions.(Arabinda Mahapatra/HT file photo)
         

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked officials to maintain the momentum of the economic activities in the state while ensuring adherence to the Covid-19 protocol.

Patnaik issued this direction to the officials while reviewing the corona situation in the state. He said that livelihood activities and economic progress should not be compromised in the name of the pandemic.

The chief minister said industries should be allowed to undertake their activities smoothly and there should be no hurdles before them. “The governments efforts should be to ensure that the investment proposals those that have come to the state during the pandemic period should be grounded,” he said.

Keeping in view the possibility of spread of infection during the Durga Puja festival and ensuing winter, Patnaik said there should be no complacency about Covid pandemic even though the state’s recovery count crossed 2.5 lakh mark.

He lauded the efforts of Covid Warriors for whose sacrifice, the state could achieve high recoveries and low fatality. “There has been a significant decline in new cases due to hard work and joint efforts of doctors, health workers, police, administration and Covid warriors,” he said.

He also thanked the technicians for the state conducting over 41 lakh Covid tests. The chief minister said the public awareness about the pandemic must be accelerated without any lackadaisical attitude.

Patnaik also emphasised on the need to take special care of Covid-19 patients with co-morbid conditions.

tags
top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In