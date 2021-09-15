Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maiost wanted in NIA case arrested in Kerala
india news

Maiost wanted in NIA case arrested in Kerala

The case was originally registered in November, 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode against Allan Shuaib, Thwaha Fasal and C P Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala.
By Press Trust of India, Malappuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police arrested CPI(Maoist) activist C P Usman on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has arrested CPI(Maoist) activist C P Usman, who is wanted in connection with a case registered in 2019 for his alleged role in furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation in the state, a police source said here on Tuesday.

“He has been arrested by a squad of ATS from the district,” the source told PTI without elaborating.

Usman had been absconding for the past several years.

The case was originally registered in November, 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode against Allan Shuaib, Thwaha Fasal and C P Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Besides Allan and Thwaha, the NIA had arrested Vijith Vijayan, another Maoist group member. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In April 2020, the agency had filed a charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against two college students Allan and Thwaha, who were arrested, and absconding accused C P Usman, 40, in the Maoist case.

RELATED STORIES

It said “investigation had revealed that all the three are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist) and had conducted secret meetings and unlawful activities for furthering the cause of the outfit.” PTI TGB BN BN

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tamil Nadu logs 1,600 Covid cases, 27 fatalities

AIADMK ally PMK to contest Tamil Nadu polls alone

Covid norms: Kerala high court seeks data on marriages held at Guruvayoor

Kerala reports 15k new Covid infections, 129 deaths in 24 hours
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP