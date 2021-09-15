Maiost wanted in NIA case arrested in Kerala

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has arrested CPI(Maoist) activist C P Usman, who is wanted in connection with a case registered in 2019 for his alleged role in furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation in the state, a police source said here on Tuesday.

“He has been arrested by a squad of ATS from the district,” the source told PTI without elaborating.

Usman had been absconding for the past several years.

The case was originally registered in November, 2019 at Pantheerankavu police station in Kozhikode against Allan Shuaib, Thwaha Fasal and C P Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Kerala.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Besides Allan and Thwaha, the NIA had arrested Vijith Vijayan, another Maoist group member. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In April 2020, the agency had filed a charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against two college students Allan and Thwaha, who were arrested, and absconding accused C P Usman, 40, in the Maoist case.

It said “investigation had revealed that all the three are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist) and had conducted secret meetings and unlawful activities for furthering the cause of the outfit.” PTI TGB BN BN