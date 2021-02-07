Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra’s Thane; none injured
A major fire broke out at a state electricity distribution company office in Khajuri in Maharashtra’s Thane on Monday, news agency ANI reported. It started early in the morning and no report of casualty has come so far.
The cause of the fire is known yet. Fire tenders are at the spot and are working to douse the fire.
More details are awaited.
On January 23, a fire broke out in two companies and one godown on at Wagle Industrial Estate in Thane. The firefighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night.
The fire was reported in a medical equipment supply company and spread to a diagnostic centre and the godown of Prashant Corner, a popular sweet meat shop in Thane. However, no one was injured.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMIM to contest in Gujarat civic body polls in alliance with BTP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TDP MLA resigns from post against RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tikait’s decision to not have chakka jam in UP, Uttarakhand 'hasty': SKM leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan next week to raise voice for protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to visit Rajasthan; will meet protesters
Andhra CM writes to PM requesting reconsideration of RINL's disinvestment plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait calls on farmers for 'tractor revolution'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM to hold 'historic' rally in Pakistan's Hyderabad on February 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father of Navy sailor killed in Palghar demands justice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief, anger as Valley gets back 4G net after 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC judge hails Modi as ‘most loved Prime Minister’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter India’s public policy head resigns
- People familiar with the matter stated that Kaul quit the microblogging website in the first week of January, and will continue with the company until the end of March to help the transition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US vice president's niece voices support for stir again
- “Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India,” Harris said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US panel urges India to allow peaceful protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox