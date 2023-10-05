Major opens fire and lobs grenades at soldiers at forward base near LoC

NEW DELHI: A major opened fire and lobbed grenades at his fellow soldiers at a forward base near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, resulting in injuries to a few of them, four officials aware of the matter said.

The incident involves the army’s 48 Rashtriya Rifles unit and took place in Rajouri’s Thanamandi area, Hindustan Times has learnt.

There are no reports of casualties, the officials said, asking not to be named. Details of the incident were sketchy till Thursday night.

“One officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri sector. Officer evacuated and stable post initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress,” the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps posted on X.

The officer who opened fire was dealing with some “personal issues”, the officials said, adding that the major had been apprehended.

The injured soldiers were rushed to hospital. The major is believed to have fired in the air before he began shooting at some soldiers of the unit, which specialises in counterterrorism operations, said one of the officials cited above. A few officers, including the regimental medical officer, rushed to the spot after the firing began, and they were targeted by the major with grenades, said a second official.

