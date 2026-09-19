‘Majority did not vote for them’, says CJP's Saurav Das as ABVP sweeps DUSU polls

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das, reacting to the DUSU election results, said the outcome showed that a majority of students were against the present regime but remained divided, which he argued ultimately benefited the regime.

Das also raised concerns about sections of the Left unity, saying some, though not all, were too focused on “ideological purity and exclusivity”. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

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Das said those who secured positions in the elections should remember that they were not “kings or queens”, as the majority of students had not voted for them.

"A majority of students are against the present regime, but fractured, and hence it benefits the regime. But this is a silver lining. Those bagging positions must remember they are not kings or queens. The majority DID NOT vote for them," he wrote on X.

Das questions opposition strategy

Deep Dive What did Saurav Das mean when he said the majority of students did not vote for the elected officials in the DUSU polls? Saurav Das highlighted that the election results revealed a division among students, leading to the current regime benefiting despite a majority being opposed to it, indicating that the elected officials should not assume they represent the entire student body. Why did the NSUI face setbacks in the recent DUSU elections? The NSUI's poor performance in the DUSU elections is attributed to its inability to resonate with the student body, despite previous campaigning efforts such as Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki goonj', highlighting a disconnect with student concerns. How has ABVP maintained its dominance in DUSU elections despite opposition challenges? ABVP's sustained success in DUSU elections is credited to effective organization, strategic campaigning, and capitalizing on the divisions within opposition votes, which ultimately led to their significant wins in recent elections.

Das also criticised the Congress and its “bureaucratic wings”, saying they should focus on putting their organisational affairs in order instead of concentrating on “hounding the CJP”.

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{{^usCountry}} He said efforts to sort out these issues had continued for 12 years and claimed that people were losing patience. Das cited the rebel NSUI candidate who won the vice-president’s post with a “HUGE margin” after being denied the NSUI ticket. Saurav Das flags Left unity concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said efforts to sort out these issues had continued for 12 years and claimed that people were losing patience. Das cited the rebel NSUI candidate who won the vice-president’s post with a “HUGE margin” after being denied the NSUI ticket. Saurav Das flags Left unity concerns {{/usCountry}}

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Das also raised concerns about sections of the Left unity, saying some, though not all, were too focused on “ideological purity and exclusivity”.

Also read | ABVP sweeps, NSUI falters, Independent grabs key seat: Takeaways from Delhi University polls

He said such groups needed to recognise that people were not seeking their validation.

“If this is the opposition “unity”, then I’m afraid they will continue to remain in Opposition,” Das said.

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“Reducing the political mood of an entire generation of hundreds of millions of young Indians facing joblessness, a broken education system, dilapidated schools, inflation and mass despair to the result of ONE student-union election, completely run on money and muscle power, is not great analysis, ” Das further mentioned.

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'Elections' cannot be the only barometer

Das said it had been a “curse for this nation” that a government considered elections the only barometer, particularly when, according to him, the results showed that fractured opposition votes were the reason for its power.

“If this is the opposition “unity”, then I’m afraid they will continue to remain in Opposition,” Das said.

ABVP's big win

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the students' union election of the Delhi University on Saturday, with Yash Dabas being elected as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post as counting of votes for the student body elections concluded on Saturday.

Also read | From international tennis tournaments to new DUSU president: Who is ABVP's Yash Dabas?

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In the presidential contest, ABVP’s Dabas polled 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI’s Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes. Shokeen won the vice-president’s post with 30,615 votes. He had contested as an independent after being denied an NSUI ticket. Track latest developments on DUSU polls

Following the ABVP's big win, Dabas described it as a 'victory for the students, harmony, Sangh, and for patriots.'

Chhatron ki goonj and NSUI setback

The win for the RSS-affiliated ABVP comes as a setback for Congress and its student wing – the NSUI – particularly after Gandhi's youth outreach campaign ‘Chhatro ki goonj’ over examination irregularities.

The campaign seems to have failed to have an impact on the student body polls in Delhi University. NSUI, which dominated the DUSU for a long time, now stares at a big loss.

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