Home / India News / Make mask-wearing a social medicine against Covid-19: Kiran Bedi

Make mask-wearing a social medicine against Covid-19: Kiran Bedi

In her message to the people through video, she said that after easing of lockdown and the Covid-19 restrictions, people should adopt mask-wearing as it could be a social medicine to stem the spread of the infection.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 15:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Puducherry
The Union Territory administration was also doing maximum tests to detect the infection early, she said while asking the citizens to also report early if there were symptoms of the virus.
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Sunday called upon the people to make mask- wearing a social medicine to prevent the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

She said social gatherings were also becoming a major reason for spreading infections. Hence people should be on guard, she said.

The Union Territory administration was also doing maximum tests to detect the infection early, she said while asking the citizens to also report early if there were symptoms of the virus.

With bars opened, the Excise Department and the police attached to the department should make surprise checks and video-record observance of Covid-19 protocol in the bars and eateries and warned of legal action if there were violations, she said.

