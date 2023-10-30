Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Making every effort’’: Naval chief on Indian men sentenced to death in Qatar

ByGerard de Souza
Oct 30, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Earlier in the day, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met the family members of the eight Navy veterans and said the government was pursuing the case with the highest importance

The chief of Indian Navy, Admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday said that the Government of India was making every effort to bring relief to the eight former Indian Navy personnel who have been sentenced to death in Qatar over what is understood to be a case related to charges of espionage.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar. (File Photo)

Speaking at the sidelines of the fourth edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave, currently underway in Goa, Kumar also said he was awaiting the transcript of the court hearing.

“I have not yet seen the transcript of the court hearing...it was supposed to have been transcribed and provided to us on Sunday...we will have a look at it. In fact, you have heard the MEA statement on this. Every effort is being made by the government to ensure that....through the legal recourse and find relief for our personnel,” Adm Hari Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met the family members of the eight Navy veterans and said the government was pursuing the case with the highest importance. “Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that the Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that the Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

On October 26, a Qatar court awarded death sentence to the eight Indian men, who were arrested on undeclared charges in August 2022. All of them, when they were arrested, were working for a private company Dahra Global.

