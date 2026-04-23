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Malankara Orthodox Church head calls for restraint in celebrations after Thrissur firwork tragedy

Malankara Orthodox Church head calls for restraint in celebrations after Thrissur firwork tragedy

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Kottayam , In the wake of Thrissur fireworks tragedy, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos, on Thursday, urged people to exercise restraint in celebrations and prioritise human life over extravagance.

Malankara Orthodox Church head calls for restraint in celebrations after Thrissur firwork tragedy

As many as 14 people died after explosions at a firework manufacturing unit in Mundathikode as part of the Thrissur Pooram scheduled to be held on April 26.

In a message, the Catholicos said Kerala is in deep grief following the tragedy and noted that despite repeated disasters, preventive measures often last only until the next accident.

"We must act with wisdom to ensure such painful incidents do not recur during festivals, feasts, and other celebrations. We must reflect whether innocent lives should be sacrificed for momentary joy," he said.

He stressed that it is not merely rules or regulations, but a change in human conscience that should lead people away from excessive celebrations.

"All religions must take a thoughtful and responsible stand in this regard. God is not pleased by fireworks, but by the purity of the believer's heart," he said.

Calling for a new beginning, he urged believers to come together in prayer and action.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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