Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi held for verbally abusing anchor

The Kerala Police arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a female journalist during an interview for his movie ‘Chattambi’. He was later released on station bail in the evening.

Bhasi was arrested in Ernakulam by the Maradu Police after being summoned by the police for questioning based on a complaint filed by the journalist last week accusing that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during the interview.

In the audio clip, which went viral on social media, he was purportedly heard abusing the journalist after she raised provoking questions. HT couldn’t independently affirm the veracity of the audio.

In her complaint, the journalist said, when she asked Bhasi to rate actors in the movie based on their “rowdiness and pranks”, he asked her not to ask such silly questions. When she insisted, he stopped the interview and asked the crew to switch off the camera, the complaint said.

She further said in her complaint that once the camera was off, the actor abused her and the crew verbally, which was then recorded on phone.

Reacting to the incident, the actor said on Saturday that he “did not shout at anyone”. “It was my reaction as a normal human being,” he said.