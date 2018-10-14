Women in Cinema Collective accuses AMMA of shielding accused in sexual assault case

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an outfit of women in the Malayalam film industry trained its guns on actors’ body Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and its president, superstar Mohanlal on Saturday for allegedly for going soft on the accused in the actor assault case and failing to stand with the victim.

The WCC was formed to work as a pressure group after the attack on the actor in February 2017.

WCC members including Revathi, Padmapriya and Parvathy who addressed the press in Kochi, reeled out complaints against AMMA office-bearers and criticized the ‘unresponsive attitude ‘of its office-bearers including president Mohanlal.

They expressed serious reservation over the way AMMA office-bearers were shielding the accused actor Dileep.

Revathi said that AMMA was continuing its “apathetic” stand to the survivor at a time when the nation and its film industry were extending support to women in the #Me Too campaign. She attacked Mohanlal for allegedly backing Dileep.

“They are trying to support the accused and not the survivor,” Revathy alleged.

“The status of the accused in AMMA is still not clear. More than the victim office-bearers are interested to protect the accused,” said Padmapriya adding # Me Too campaign had begun in Malayalam cine industry last year when the actor came out boldly to narrate her ordeal.

The WCC alleged that the AMMA was being evasive about its decision to reinstate Dileep who is accused of being the mastermind behind the abduction and assault of the actor last year.

Dileep was expelled from AMMA soon after his arrest in the assault case but was taken back after his release on bail in October 2017. Three actors - Geetu Mohandas, Remya Nambisan and Reema Kallingal - had quit the organization in August to protest the decision to reinstate him.

The woman actor was allegedly abducted by a gang and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi last year for three years before being set free. The attackers had threatened to release a video of the assault if she approached police. But she filed a complaint, and five months later police arrested Dileep on charges of hiring a criminal gang to settle personal scores with her.

The WCC opposed the re-entry of Dileep vehemently but many members of AMMA wanted Dileep back saying he was expelled without any notice and it was unfair to keep him out for long.

At the WCC press conference, Archana Padmini revealed that she had to face harrowing experience from an actor on the sets of a Mammootty-starrer film. She said despite several complaints, the accused actor was still busy while she was thrown out of many projects.

Revathi also recollected an incident that a 17-year-old actor knocked on the doors of her room at midnight years ago with a plea to save her. However, she did not reveal the actor’s name. “We want such horrific incidents should be averted. We want AMMA more transparent and responsible,” she said their campaign has just begun and more incidents will be highlighted in the coming days.

