Malayali actor Lakshmi Priya, husband booked over detention, ‘emotional harassment’ of fellow actor Ansiba Hassan

Malayali actor Lakshmi Priya was named in a case over allegations that another actor, Ansiba Hassan, was illegally detained and emotionally harassed at the Tripunithura Women's Cell in Kerala's Kochi.

Apart from Laxmi Priya, the case has also been filed against her husband, Jayesh, and a woman police officer. (ANI/PTI)

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The FIR against Priya was filed by the Hill Palace police after the Tripunithura Judicial First Class Magistrate P M Aminakutty directed the cops to do so. Apart from Laxmi Priya, the case has also names her husband, Jayesh, and a woman police officer.

What is the case involving Lakshmi Priya and Ansiba Hassan?

The case relates to an incident in which Ansiba Hassan was summoned to the Women's Cell at the Hill Palace Police Station following a complaint lodged by Lakshmi Priya, who alleged that Hassan sent her a WhatsApp message that affected her family life, news agency PTI reported.

In her complaint before the court, Hassan alleged that she was detained at the Women's Cell for nearly three hours and was subjected to emotional harassment. She claimed that she was released only after being forced to write and sign an apology, which, she further alleged, was later altered without her knowledge.

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{{^usCountry}} Hassan had said that she initially approached the Thrikkakara assistant commissioner of police (ACP) with the complaint, but the police did not register an FIR after a preliminary inquiry. She then moved the magistrate's court seeking directions to register a case. FIR lodged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hassan had said that she initially approached the Thrikkakara assistant commissioner of police (ACP) with the complaint, but the police did not register an FIR after a preliminary inquiry. She then moved the magistrate's court seeking directions to register a case. FIR lodged {{/usCountry}}

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The magistrate's court had on Saturday directed the Kochi police to register a case against actress Lakshmi Priya, her husband Jayesh and Reshma, a sub-inspector attached to the Women's Cell.

Police said the FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act. The accused will be summoned for questioning as part of the investigation, officials said.

Recently, Malayalam actor Tini Tom was also booked on a court's directions over allegations that he made communal remarks against Ansiba Hassan, a charge he has denied.