Malik alleges link between Wankhede’s sister-in-law and drugs business

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday questioned whether Sameer Wankhede’s sister-in-law, Harshada Dinanath Redkar, was involved in the drug business as he launched a fresh attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer.

Malik has levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede. On Sunday, he alleged Wankhede was part of a plot to “kidnap” actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, for ransom. Aryan was among those arrested following NCB’s raid on a cruise ship last month.

In a tweet, Malik on Monday shared “proof” where Redkar is listed under “Respondent and Advocate” in a 2008 case registered under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof,” Malik tweeted.

Wankhede said that he was not even in the service when the case was registered. “I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how am I associated with the case anyway?” news agency ANI quoted him as saying .

On Sunday, Malik called Bharatiya Janata Party worker Mohit Bharatiya, also known as Mohit Kamboj, the “mastermind” of the cruise ship drug raid case. Malik said the NCB’s raid on Goa-bound cruise ship Cordelia on October 2 was “a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan for ransom, of which Mohit Bharatiya Kamboj was the mastermind”. He alleged Kamboj was part of Wankhede’s “private army” which routinely extorted people for money by threatening them. Malik added Wankhede allegedly set a trap for Aryan with the help of Kamboj’s brother-in-law, Rishabh Sachdeva. He added the “private army” will be exposed as the state government has formed a special investigation team to investigate his allegations.