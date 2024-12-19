Mallikarjun Kharge says he was physically pushed by BJP MPs in Parliament, demands inquiry

Amid high drama over the scuffle between MPs of the NDA and India bloc in Parliament, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) physically pushed him. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge take part in a protest march demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, at Parliament complex, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.(PTI)

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Kharge sought an inquiry into the incident, terming it an assault on the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and the Congress president.

Kharge said that the incident took place when the MPs of the INDIA bloc were marching from the statue of Dr Ambedkar in Parliament to Makar Dwar to protest against the remarks of Union home minister Amit Shah.

“When I reached Makar Dwar along with the INDIA parties MPs, I was physically pushed by BJP MPs,” Kharge wrote. “Thereafter, I lost my balance and was forced to sit down on the ground in front of Makar Dwar. This inflicted injury on my knees, which have already undergone surgery.”

He added: “Subsequently, Congress MPs brought a chair and I was made to sit on it. With great difficulty and with the support of my colleagues, I limped to the House at 11 AM.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that BJP MPs were hostile and threatening Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

"The BJP MPs had sticks in their hands. I saw with my own eyes how Shri Mallikarjun Kharge was being threatened and pushed.

This shows the mindset of the party. I condemn this arrogance," he wrote on X. "I would also request a review of the security protocol at the steps of Makar Dwar today."

Meanwhile, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs were injured due to what they alleged was the result of a push by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi, the BJP MPs injured, were admitted to the Intensive Care Unite (ICU) of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohiya (RML) Hospital over the injuries they sustained.

What happened in Parliament?



This morning, MPs from both the Opposition as well as the government demonstrated in the Parliament premises over the controversy surrounding Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent statements on BR Ambedkar.

Trouble began when the INDIA bloc members insisted on entering Parliament through the BJP MPs holding a protest instead of using the space left empty on one side of the staircase of the Makar Dwar, used by members to enter and exit the building, according to PTI.

The BJP claimed that Rahul Gandhi pushed Sarangi, a charge rejected by the Congress leader. Sarangi was later wheeled off to an ambulance and taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned following noisy protests by the Opposition seeking an apology from the home minister.