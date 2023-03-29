Kharge takes 'aam khate hai' jibe after PM Modi's ‘bhrashtachari’ dig, asks 3 questions

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day after the latter took a jibe at the Opposition and said all those who are deeply rooted in corruption have come together and are attacking constitutional institutions of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.(PTI file)

Asking Modi to stop calling himself the anti-corruption crusader, Kharge, in a series of tweets, raised three questions. “Who owns ₹20,000 crore in Adani's shell companies? Are Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta, etc. members of your ‘Bhrashtachari Bhagao Abhiyan’? Are you the convenor of this alliance?” Kharge tweeted in Hindi.

Inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Modi said the crackdown on the corrupt and corruption will continue without being hindered by “false allegations”.

"Some parties have launched 'bhrashtachari bachao abhiyan' (save corrupt campaign)," he said in a blistering attack on opposition parties protesting against the alleged misuse of probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate. The foundation of the corrupt and corruption have been shaken, he said.

Congress MPs and workers had gathered at the Red Fort at 7pm to participate in the Congress' ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti’ march.

Hitting back at Modi, Kharge asked, “Why is your government accused of 40% commission in Karnataka? Why are you involved in the No. 1 corrupt government in Meghalaya? Are BJP leaders not involved in the Sanjivani Cooperative scam in Rajasthan, Poshan scam in MP or Naan scam in Chhattisgarh?”

Taking a dig at the prime minister, the senior Congress leader said in another tweet, “The ED is on 95% of opposition leaders, and the leader in the BJP washed clean with the washing machine? If your chest is fifty-six inches, form JPC and hold an open press conference for the first time in nine years. Yes! answer those who do not ask these - 'Aap aam kaise khate hain' (How do you seat mangoes) or 'why don't you get tired'."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case has also become a rallying point for the Opposition.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday released all protesters, including Congress leaders and workers, who were detained from outside the Red Fort as part of its campaign against the government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and "to save democracy".

Congress leader Harish Rawat who was also detained by the Delhi Police said that the Central government "is scared" of Opposition unity.

