Malta firm offers 60mn Sputnik doses, says Hry

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Saturday said that a Malta- headquartered pharma company has come up with an offer to provide 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccines to the state. This comes after the state government’s global bid to purchase 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses did not get a response from any international firm on Friday, the last day of making the bid.

An official spokesperson said that Malta-based Pharma Regulatory Services Limited has given an expression of interest to Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL) for providing 60 million Sputnik vaccine doses at ₹1,120 per dose.

“We are verifying the antecedents of the pharma company. We will also get in touch with the Indian High Commission in Malta to do a thorough check on the company,’’ additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said on Saturday.

Arora said though the offer has come after the due date of the global tender got over it is still being examined to see if it met the criteria of the tender document and ensured optimal vaccine availability for the state.

The firm has given a timeline of 30 days to supply the first batch of half a million (5 lakh) doses followed by a million doses every 20 days till the supply is completed against a letter of credit issued in their name.

The last date for receipt of global tender was June 4. Russian manufactured Sputnik-V is the only vaccine besides Covishield of Serum Institute of India and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech which has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).