Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi eatery had approval for 6 rooms, was operating 24

A bed-and-breakfast (B&B) in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar where a fire killed at least 21 people on Wednesday was allegedly operating far beyond its permitted capacity, with officials indicating that the establishment was running 24 rooms despite having approval for only six.

The fire broke out at Flourish Stay in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.(Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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The fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani left several others injured, making it one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the national capital in recent years.

According to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) source, the Delhi Tourism department had granted permission for only six rooms at the property under the bed-and-breakfast scheme. However, the establishment was allegedly operating 24 rooms. Online booking platforms also showed 24 rooms available for reservation.

Officials are examining whether any violations of licensing and safety norms may have contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

21 dead, over 40 rescued

The fire broke out at the five-storey building housing the B&B in the congested Hauz Rani locality of Malviya Nagar. While initial reports suggested that the fire may have originated from the nearby Lemon Green Restaurant, police later clarified that the blaze started within the hotel building itself.

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{{^usCountry}} More than 40 people were rescued from the smoke-filled structure and rushed to nearby hospitals, where 21 were declared brought dead. Officials said several of those who died were foreign nationals, primarily from Central Asian and African countries. The death toll could rise further as a number of injured victims remain in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 40 people were rescued from the smoke-filled structure and rushed to nearby hospitals, where 21 were declared brought dead. Officials said several of those who died were foreign nationals, primarily from Central Asian and African countries. The death toll could rise further as a number of injured victims remain in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The building comprised a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, according to Delhi Fire Services officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The building comprised a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, according to Delhi Fire Services officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Videos from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke engulfing the structure, charred exteriors and rescue personnel evacuating trapped occupants. Some footage also showed people jumping from upper floors in a desperate attempt to escape the flames. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke engulfing the structure, charred exteriors and rescue personnel evacuating trapped occupants. Some footage also showed people jumping from upper floors in a desperate attempt to escape the flames. {{/usCountry}}

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An eyewitness said he noticed smoke and flames billowing from the building around 9.30 am.

"I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall," he said.

Residents joined rescue efforts

Residents and local shopkeepers joined rescue efforts before emergency services arrived. Witnesses said a mattress seller spread mattresses on the ground to cushion people jumping from the building, while others administered CPR to the injured.

Residents said the B&B was used largely by people seeking temporary accommodation while awaiting treatment at the nearby Max Hospital.

"Unfortunately a lot of buildings here are built similarly, with no ventilation. I suspect this is what allowed the fire to spread so much. People were jumping from the upper floors onto mattresses, as the smoke had filled the entire building," said Giriraj Prajapati (40), a local resident who was at the site when the fire broke out.

'There were no windows, not even in bathrooms'

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Many of those staying at the B&B were reportedly relatives of patients undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

"My mother was scheduled to undergo knee replacement surgery this morning, so me, her, and my brother were staying here for the past five days. I was in the hospital with her, and thankfully my brother left the building ten minutes before the fire started. However, all our passports and belongings are inside, and we are worried that those might have been burnt," said Minhazul Hassan (26), a law graduate from Bangladesh who had travelled to Delhi for his mother's treatment.

"The building was not well ventilated, as there were no windows, not even in the bathrooms," he added.

Also read: How fire at South Delhi B&B spread and killed 21, including foreigners

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Some residents alleged that the building had only one exit and claimed firefighters reached the site nearly an hour after the blaze broke out. These claims could not be independently verified.

Malviya Nagar fire cause still not known

The building suffered extensive damage, with burnt materials, shattered glass and debris scattered around the site. Rescue teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and disaster response units conducted a thorough search of the smoke-blackened structure before declaring the rescue operation complete.

Local administration official Jitendra Kumar said there was reportedly a restaurant operating on the ground floor of the building and that investigators were examining whether the fire could have been linked to activities there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives, describing the incident as tragic. He extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

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The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Police and other agencies have launched an investigation, with officials expected to examine whether any violations of building, fire-safety or tourism regulations played a role in the disaster.

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