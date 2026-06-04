Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Victims struggled to open doors due to digital locks; BnB owner Lavkesh Bajaj arrested
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE News: After21 people were reported killed in the fire incident in as several of the officials warned that the death toll could rise, as several of the injured remain in critical condition
- 6 Mins agoGovt’s plans to relax certification norms in focus after fire kills 21
- 28 Mins agoHotel owner says he owned the BnB, did not ‘manage’ it
- 52 Mins agoCouple found dead in each other’s arms
- 55 Mins agoInspection drive ordered
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoHotel, which caught fire, flouted rules
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoMalviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Delhi CM orders inquiry
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoMalviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Why people for trapped in the fire?
- 1 Hr 26 Mins agoHotel owner arrested by Delhi police
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: A deadly fire swept through a hotel operating without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) in a congested lane of south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 18 foreign nationals who had been staying there while their relatives received treatment at nearby hospitals....Read More
Officials warned that the death toll could rise, as several of the injured remain in critical condition. The blaze is among the deadliest fire tragedies reported in the national capital in recent years.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has arrested the hotel's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, in connection with the incident, officials said.
Also Read | Couple awaiting rescue after Delhi fire found dead in embrace in locked washroom
How did the fire turn deadly?
Preliminary investigations and statements by Delhi home minister Ashish Sood indicate that the guest house was operating without the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC) and was allegedly violating multiple safety norms.
Officials said the building had only one entry and exit point, permanently sealed windows, and a sensor-operated main door, factors believed to have severely hampered evacuation as the fire spread rapidly.
Police sources further revealed that while the property had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed and Breakfast policy, it was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including several in the basement.
Why people for trapped in the fire?
The smoke filled the staircase, cutting off the main escape route for guests throughout the building (uppercase floors as well as basement). Locals alleged some occupants struggled to open room doors fitted with digital locks.
Delhi CM orders magisterial probe into Malviya Nagar hotel fire
The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the devastating fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives.
In a post on X, the CMO said an FIR has been registered against the property owner and assured that all lapses leading to the tragedy would be thoroughly investigated.
"The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies," the CMO said.
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Govt’s plans to relax certification norms in focus after fire kills 21
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: The fire at a bed and breakfast accommodation in Hauz Rani has exposed glaring gaps in the Capital’s enforcement of rules and regulations, and raised questions about the wisdom of two recent Delhi government policies – one on bed and breakfasts and a second on fire safety – that propose a more relaxed regime for certification.
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Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Hotel owner says he owned the BnB, did not ‘manage’ it
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Accused Lovkesh Bajaj, who was arrested after a deadly fire broke out in Malviya Nagar a day earlier, has told Delhi Police during interrogation that he did not have time to personally manage or oversee the premises, sources told ANI.
Sources also stated that Bajaj claimed he had delegated day-to-day operations of the establishment to "another person", who was handling billing, accounts and overall management.
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Couple found dead in each other’s arms
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: When Delhi Fire Services personnel finally forced their way into the smoke-filled Hauz Rani building on Wednesday, they encountered scenes of devastation. Among the dead was a couple found inside a locked washroom on the first floor – the woman seated on a toilet and the man beside her, appearing to hold her in an embrace as they waited for a rescue that never arrived.
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Inspection drive ordered
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered a month-long inspection drive covering hotels, nursing homes, coaching centres, restaurants and other vulnerable commercial establishments.
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Hotel, which caught fire, flouted rules
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Police sources further revealed that while the property had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed and Breakfast policy, it was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including several in the basement.
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Delhi CM orders inquiry
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: The Delhi chief minister's Office (CMO) has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Malviya Nagar hotel fire that killed 21 people. An FIR has also been registered against the property owner. The CMO said all lapses leading to the tragedy would be examined seriously and accountability fixed wherever necessary. (PTI)
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: Why people for trapped in the fire?
Malviya Nagar fire news LIVE: The staircase was quickly engulfed in smoke, cutting off the primary escape route for guests on the upper floors as well as in the basement, HT has reported. Local residents alleged that some occupants were unable to open room doors equipped with digital locks, further hampering evacuation efforts.
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE news: Hotel owner arrested by Delhi police
Malviya Nagar fire LIVE news: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj. The police had earlier issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Bajaj and his wife and launched a manhunt to locate them.