Delhi govt's plans to relax certification norms in focus after fire kills 21

The fire at a bed and breakfast accommodation in Hauz Rani has exposed glaring gaps in the Capital’s enforcement of rules and regulations, and raised questions about the wisdom of two recent Delhi government policies – one on bed and breakfasts and a second on fire safety – that propose a more relaxed regime for certification. Delhi police barricade the fire spot where fire broke out yesterday morning, at Hauz Rani in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT)

On May 27, the government proposed a new fire safety framework, under which building owners can obtain fire clearances through private fire auditors – they will be empaneled, said the policy – rather than relying solely on inspections by Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The government argued that the move will reduce delays, improve efficiency and bring professional expertise into the certification process.

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The policy envisages DFS’s role in certification to only conduct periodic random checks, while private auditors will be empanelled for audit and certifying buildings annually.

But experts said the push can compromise independence of the mechanism – especially against the backdrop of over 20 devastating blazes that killed 89 people in Delhi in the past five months, including the ones at Palam and Vivek Vihar.

“Ease of doing business is a very good principle and is needed, but it cannot be at the cost of responsibility towards the citizen. There must be stringent norms, especially related to fire and other safety hazards and violations that need to be checked by the local bodies regularly through enforcement mechanisms,” said PS Uttarwar, retired additional commissioner of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

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Court directionss not implemented In March, following the fire at residential buildingin Palam that killed nine people, the Delhi government announced citywide third-party fire audits to identify safety gaps and strengthen compliance. However, neither the magisterial report has been shared, nor has any data been provided on how many buildings have been audited. Nearly five months ago, the Delhi high court directed authorities to urgently address deficiencies in fire safety compliance. However, implementation remained incomplete.

Familiar problems – a densely occupied building, a single entry-exit route, guests trapped on upper floors and desperate escape attempts – have repeatedly contributed to fire tragedies. But experts warned that the new draft fire safety system can erode accountability in case of major violations.

Last week, the government also announced the draft Bed & Breakfast Policy 2026, allowing residential properties with up to eight rooms and 16 beds to operate as B&B units, introduces online registration and self-certification, and seeks to bring informal hospitality operators into the regulatory fold.

In contrast, the 2007Bed and Breakfast framework relied more heavily on inspections and departmental scrutiny before approvals.

To be sure, those inspections amounted to nought in the case of the Hauz Rani homestay which had 26 rooms against the sanctioned six.

Experts said the government was possibly trying to expandtourism but the relaxed regime would fan rampant violations. “A city where unauthorised floors are routinely added and residential properties converted into commercial without approval requires stronger oversight, not merely easier certification,” said Sarika Panda, urban planner and founder Trustee of Raahgiri Foundation.