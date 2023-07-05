‘Mamajis message is clear': Shivraj's stern warning to criminals after MP urination incident

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday gave a stern warning to criminals over the urinating incident in the state's Sidhi district. The official Twitter account of the CM quoted him saying “Mamaji will bury the criminals even under 10 feet of ground if needed”.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“NSA has been imposed, bulldozers have also been started and if needed, Mama ji will bury the criminals even under 10 feet of ground. Mamaji's message is clear, so people with wrong intentions think 10 times before committing crime in Madhya Pradesh,” the tweet read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth - just hours after a video of the same went viral on social media. Earlier, an official from the CM's office had said that a case had been registered against Pravesh under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Also read: BSP chief Mayawati calls for bulldozer action on Madhya Pradesh man accused of peeing on tribal man

While the accused was linked to the state's BJP, the claim was denied by party’s Sidhi legislator Kedarnath Shukla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the local authorities on Wednesday pulled down a part of a house belonging to Shukla's father. "His father Ramakant Shukla's house was not constructed as per permissions and therefore the illegal portion of it is being demolished,” a district official said.