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Mamata alleges targeting of TMC leaders, workers as Bengal votes in 2nd poll phase

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said central forces arrived at the residence of a municipal councillor in Kolkata around 2am and threatened him

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 10:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Polling was underway for 142 of 294 seats across eight districts in the second and last phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on Wednesday, with no reports of any major untoward incident, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused police officers from other states posted as observers of targeting Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused observers from other states of resorting to atrocities. (PTI)

Banerjee hoped for peaceful polling. “We want the voting to be held peacefully so that the people can exercise their rights.” She accused observers from other states of resorting to atrocities on Tuesday night. “I had to stay awake the whole night. They are mounting pressure on the local police stations to arrest TMC workers.”

She said central forces arrived at the residence of a municipal councillor in Kolkata around 2am and snatched his mobile phone and threatened him. “Our workers are being beaten up,” Banerjee said as she hit the streets in her Bhabanipur constituency. She first visited Chetla, where she alleged that TMC posters were being torn.

All eyes were on Bhabanipur, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. In 2021, Adhikari defeated Banerjee from Nandigram by 1,956 votes. Adhikari visited a Hanuman temple ahead of the polling.

 
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Home / India News / Mamata alleges targeting of TMC leaders, workers as Bengal votes in 2nd poll phase
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