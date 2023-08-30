‘Khela Hoga’, says Mamata Banerjee on 2024 LS polls ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet, celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Thackerays

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Aug 30, 2023 08:47 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee is in Mumbai for the two-day opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in India's financial capital beginning Thursday

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai.Banerjee tied rakhi to Thackeray and got clicked with his family. The Trinamool Congress posted the pictures of the two leaders celebrating Raksha Bandhan on X. “Today, Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial celebrated Rakhi with Uddhav Thackerey ji and his family at his residence in Mumbai. They exchanged good wishes and celebrated the special day with smile and laughter”, TMC posted.Banerjee is in Mumbai for the two-day opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in India's financial capital beginning Thursday. Opposition leaders from 26 political parties will be attending the third meeting of the bloc.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi on Uddhav Thackeray's wrist at his residence in Mumbai.(X/AITC)

"In this meeting, we will decide our action plan, the structuring of the organisation, the logo, and how we will contest in Parliament (2024 Lok Sabha elections)," Congress leader Naseer Hussain told PTI on the agenda for the meeting.

The opposition alliance meeting is being held days after the Centre reduced LPG gas cylinder prices by 200 for all the consumers. The government approved an additional subsidy of 200 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), taking the total amount of subsidy to 400.While Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the move a gift to ‘sisters’ for Raksha Bandhan, the opposition has questioned the timing of the decision."Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs. 200. This is the might of INDIA!" Banerjee had posted on X.ALSO READ: BJP's X post shows PM Modi as ‘The Terminator’ day before 'INDIA' meetEarlier, Mamata Banerjee celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family at his residence in Mumbai. “I think they (Bachchan family) are the No.1 family. He (Amitabh Bachchan) is our 'Bharat Ratna' and had it been under my control, I would have conferred him the award (Bharat Ratna) long back”, she told reporters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mamata banerjee uddhav thackeray
