'Only 2 meetings of INDIA...': Mamata Banerjee ahead of 3rd huddle | 10 points

The 26 participants of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will meet in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday -- the bloc's third meeting after Patna and Bengaluru -- to strategies for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Just ahead of the Mumbai meeting, the government slashed the LPG price by ₹200 per cylinder. "Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by ₹200. This is the power of INDIA," West Bengal chief minister and a key INDIA leader said. Ahead of the 3rd meeting of the opposition parties in Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee said the reduction of ₹ 200 in LPG prices per cylinder is the strength of INDIA.

INDIA 3rd meeting in Mumbai: Logo, seat-sharing on agenda

1. The meeting will be held at Grand Hyatt, a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai. The previous meetings were held in Patna and Bengaluru.

2. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav already reached Mumbai.

3. This huddle comes after the opposition bloc brought a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi-led NDA government in Parliament over Manipur issue. The NDA won the motion.

4. Seat sharing in the states is one of the most crucial issues on the agenda this time.

5. A new logo of INDIA bloc is likely to be launched after the two-dat meeting.

6. The inclusion of a few more parties will also be discussed and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar hinted at a possible expansion of the opposition's bloc.

7. No discussion on PM face for INDIA bloc is likely as Congress leader PL Punia said the Prime Minister will be chosen only after the opposition registers a victory in the Lok Sabha election. The elected MPs will choose their PM.

8. The Mumbai Congress will felicitate Rahul Gandhi as he has been reinstated as an MP.

9. As per as Maharashtra is concerned, there is no competition over seat sharing, state Congress chief Nana Patole said. “There is no competition for seats in MVA. Even Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that seat sharing will be done on a merit basis. Our goal is to defeat the Modi government," Nana Patole said.

10. It may be noted that several Congress leaders including Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot threw their weight behind Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate of INDIA bloc. The BJP targetted the Congress over this and said though there is no vacancy in 2024 for the PM post, the Congress considers Rahul Gandhi to be above Mamata, Sharad Pawar, Nitish and Arvind Kejriwal -- all of whom have served or are serving CMs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON