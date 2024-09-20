Mamata Banerjee clashes with INDIA bloc ally Soren's JMM over Bengal flooding, seals Jharkhand border

West Bengal’s flood crisis sparked a confrontation with Jharkhand as chief minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the sealing of the inter-state border. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee inspects the flood-affected areas of Pursurah in Hooghly on Wednesday. (ANI)

Mamata Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of releasing 5 lakh cusecs of water over three days, inundating 11 districts in southern Bengal. She said Jharkhand chief minister and INDIA bloc ally Hemant Soren for not responding to her appeals.



Mamata Banerjee announced that her government was “severing all ties” with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), accusing it of “flooding Bengal to save Jharkhand,” The Times of India reported.

She criticised DVC, which operates in both states for mismanaging water release. In response, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya called the decision “hasty and unreasonable” and warned of blocking goods trucks carrying essential commodities to Bengal.

He added that Jharkhand's reservoirs were near the danger mark due to heavy rainfall, and an inter-state committee oversees the release of water from dams, the report mentions.

Mamata Banerjee said the border was being closed to prevent vehicles from being swept away by floodwaters on the Bengal side. However, the Soren-led JMM issued a warning of retaliation after Bengal Police began blocking trucks and other commercial vehicles from Jharkhand at the Dhanbad-West Burdwan border near Kulti. The situation has further escalated tensions between the two states.

The TMC chief reportedly contacted the DVC chairperson and Jharkhand Soren, urging them not to release water, citing the severe impact on Bengal.

She said that over the 26 lives lost and the displacement of 2.5 lakh people due to the floods, accusing DVC of not sharing information about the water release from Jharkhand’s dams.

Authorities in western Bengal districts have confirmed that checkpoints were established along the border with Jharkhand to halt all non-emergency inbound vehicles. After surveying the flood-hit areas of East Midnapore and Howrah, Banerjee chaired an emergency meeting, saying that even Durga Puja pandals were submerged.

“Why should Bengal always suffer? Why will DVC always try to keep Jharkhand safe? I need to protect Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“This flooding is not because of rain. It is because of the absence of any desilting or dredging despite my appeals to PM Narendra Modi,” she added.

In response, DVC executive director Anjani Dubey has said that the PSU had reduced the release of water, corresponding to reduction in rainfall. The Centre also denied Banerjee's accusations, with the Jal Shakti and power ministries affirming that all norms were followed and all concerned parties were informed about the expected weather conditions and water release.