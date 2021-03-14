Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee leads procession in wheelchair on Nandigram Diwas
india news

Mamata Banerjee leads procession in wheelchair on Nandigram Diwas

Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her protégé-turned-adversary, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, at the Nandigram assembly seat.
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Before appearing for the procession to mark Nandigram Diwas, Mamata tweeted to say she was still in a lot of pain but felt the pain of her people even more.(Representative Picture)

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee made her first public appearance in a wheelchair on Sunday afternoon to pay homage to the 14 villagers of Nandigram, who died in police firing on March 14, 2007, marking the beginning of a long agitation against the acquisition of farmland by the Left Front government.

Banerjee was the face of that agitation which played a key role in ending the Left Front’s 34-year-long rule in 2011. She observes March 14 as Nandigram Diwas every year and leads a silent procession in the heart of Kolkata.

Nandigram is once again in news as Banerjee is contesting against her protégé-turned-adversary, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, at the Nandigram assembly seat in East Midnapore. Nandigram goes to the polls in the second phase of eight-phase state assembly elections on April 1.

Adhikari, who hails from East Midnapore, has claimed that it was he, who led the Nandigram agitation which continued till 2009 and witnessed many deaths.

Sending a clear message to the BJP before the procession started around 2 pm, Banerjee tweeted, “We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

Also Read: 14 yrs on, Nandigram, cradle of Bengal's anti-land acquisition

Banerjee was injured in Nandigram on Wednesday evening when the door of her SUV slammed against her left foot. She alleged that four or five people in the crowd that had surrounded the vehicle, deliberately pushed the door. Opposition leaders have accused Banerjee of using the incident to gain political mileage.

Sitting in a wheelchair that was pushed by her security personnel, the chief minister led the procession along a five kilometre route from Gandhi’s statue in the Maidans to Hazra Road intersection, located close to her home at Kalighat in south Kolkata. She was driven down to the Maidans in a car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mamata banerjee west bengal assembly elections 2021 nandigram
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP