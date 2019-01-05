Watch: Mamata Banerjee plays badminton in Bengal village, posts video on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee loves music, painting and also writes poems. But on Friday evening she showed another skill-set that was different from politics. She posted a video of herself playing badminton.

Wrapped in a shawl, Mamata Banerjee is seen rallying volley after volley and matching shot for shot on the badminton court. She also tries a couple of smash shots at her opponent what she usually does in the game of politics. But it was different here on the badminton court.

The 32-second video ends with Mamata Banerjee losing a point but it was all sports. She tweeted, “We love sports. A token game in a village…”

We love sports.

A token game in a village... pic.twitter.com/rSb61JZN4d — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 4, 2019

Mamata Banerjee is also an accomplished painter. One of her paintings hangs in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A poem composed by her is set to be part of school curriculum in West Bengal. She also has a music album to her credit titled, “Roudrachaya” (Sunlight and Shade) with all songs penned and composed by the chief minister.

