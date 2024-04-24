Mamata Banerjee questions 7-phase Lok Sabha polls after Nitin Gadkari faints in rally: ‘Can you imagine…?’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished Union minister Nitin Gadkari a quick recovery after he fainted during an election rally in Maharashtra. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee voiced concern over the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.(PTI)

“Pray for quick and complete recovery of senior Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The chief minister also voiced concern over the seven phase elections stretching into June amid severe heatwave conditions across the country.

“Electioneering in the scorching heat of this cruel summer is indeed unbearable. Today is 24 April, and, can you imagine, our 7-phase elections will continue till 1st June??!!” she added.

Gadkari was addressing an election rally in Pusad in the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency, when he suddenly collapsed. As he fainted while speaking at the rally, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage.

The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," Gadkari said in a post on X.

Nitin Gadkari is among the star campaigners for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and is busy holding several public meetings across the country.

He is contesting from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency which went to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19. Seeking a third term in Parliament, Gadkari is up against Congress' Vikas Thakre, who is currently the Nagpur West MLA.

On Friday, Gadkari exuded confidence that he would win the election by a huge margin.

“I will certainly win the elections by a huge margin,” he told reporters after casting his vote. Calling the elections the biggest festival of democracy, he said, "I hope that people in the country will use their right to vote, which is their responsibility as well."